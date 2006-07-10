The Headbutt Heard 'Round The World

If you're not one of the billion people who saw the World Cup final, you missed one of the most ridiculous plays in sports history when French player Zinedine Zidane straight-up knocked one of the Italian guys over. With his forehead. Peep the video up top - the French announcer is saying, "Why, why why?" Also, the unstoppable Roger Federer won his fourth Wimbledon in a row, matching Pete Sampras' first streak there.

Sarcastic, vitriol-filled comic book genius Warren Ellis apparently has a Last.fm account and listens to My Bloody Valentine. Makes sense.

Chromewaves pointed out an essay by Okkervil River's Will Sheff regarding his thoughts on file-sharing and concert bootlegs, posted here on the Jound message board. Every piece of writing I've ever seen from Sheff is incredibly intelligent and well-written - the man has a strong grasp on both the English language and a reasonable sense of logic. Anyway, read it before the next time you fire up that bit torrent software.

As you know, Sufjan Stevens and Thom Yorke both have albums due on Tuesday. Neither is particularly inspired outside of a few great moments. That said, I'll probably be buying them both (I'm a completist).