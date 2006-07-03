The Rob Gordon Shuffle, 7.02.06



"How can that be?"

I've logged a lot of hours in the car this week, and since I don't have a tape deck to plug in the old iPod (and can't stand those fuzzy FM transmitter things), I had to jam some CDs. I was planning on changing it up more but when I let the albums keep spinning, I rediscovered that I actually like listening to records over and over. So much for the shuffle.

The Charade are a Swedish indie-pop band, but not a particularly twee one - their latest album, A Real Life Drama, is full of nods to the more mature scene built by Sarah Records as well as a hearty appreciation for classic folk-pop. You can read my longer review on Cokemachineglow, but know that this is pop music that melts in your mouth, not in your hand.



The Charade - "A Tough Decision": mp3 (link removed)

The Charade - "Music Makes Me Sick": mp3 (link removed)

(Buy from Skipping Stones Records, hear another track at Good Hodgkins)

I first heard Mazarin last year and passed them off as sub-Rogue Wave indie-poppers. Then The Walkmen covered "Another One Goes By" and took them out on tour, so I thought I'd give them another chance - turns out, my snap judgement was way off. We're Already There is indeed reminiscent of Rogue Wave and The Shins, but in a more sepia-toned, retro fashion. Essentially, this is the record that the Fruit Bats have been trying to make for years.

Mazarin - "The New American Apathy": mp3 (link removed)

Mazarin - "Another Goes By": mp3 (link removed)

(Read more on I and Ear Records)

***

The Rob Gordon Shuffle is a weekly Sunday rundown of fascinating songs without particular regard to genre or timeliness. It is absolutely not a top 5.

Tags: Mazarin, The Charade, Rob Gordon, mp3