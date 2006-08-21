

This, this is a beautiful man.

Let's take a break from classic rock to talk about some real shit: Les Savy Fav. Dudes are back in the studio working on a new album, but until then, you can experience the sheer, unmitigated rawk by picking up Inches - which is quite possibly the best singles-collection-as-album in the history of popular music. Sorry, Les Savy just inspire that kind of hyperbole: their brand of post-punk isn't hard enough to make the faint-hearted run screaming for the exits, but rock music doesn't get a whole lot more sweat-soaked and intense than these guys. Andrew W.K. might be a contender. But in all seriousness, this is one of the few bands which is only spoken of with reverential tones in my apartment. I don't know what the other ones would be - Mission of Burma? Radiohead? We're talking heavy hitters, gang.

Les Savy Fav - "Meet Me In The Dollar Bin": mp3 (link removed)

Les Savy Fav - "The Sweat Descends": mp3 (link removed)

(Buy from French Kiss Records)