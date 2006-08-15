Summer Cleaning



Another disclaimer: This is not my room.

When I get back from Monday night shenanigans later, I have to clean my room and do the dishes. At least I'm getting the blog stuff out of the way: You'll notice a couple new links in the ever-expanding blogroll to yr. left. First up is the seriously funny (and but also quite serious) Marathonpacks, who has a fantastic post today on Sparklehorse/Grandaddy/Mercury Rev and bands of the like, and second, Skatterbrain - an indie-pop fan after my own heart. Check out his twee'd out summer mix. Enjoy, folks.