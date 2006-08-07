The Rob Gordon Shuffle, Tears in Your Beer Edition

In exactly one month, I get to see my girlfriend again. Counting the days. She's back in the country and at least we get to do the phone thing now...Except that she's in Alaska on a cruise and can't call me from the boat without incurring ridiculous mobile phone charges, but I digress.

The Byrds - "You're Still On My Mind": mp3 (link removed)

Sweetheart Of The Rodeo = not only a country masterpiece, but possibly Gram Parsons' finest hour. Regardless, a few listens to this honky tonk heartwrencher and you'd forget the Byrds were ever a rock band.

Hem - "All That I'm Good For": mp3 (link removed)

Hem's Rabbit Songs is one of the best albums of the decade, country or otherwise. This song has a sympathetic sentiment that anyone who's been in a relationship can likely attest to: "All that I'm good for is you." When Sally Ellyson takes the chorus up an octave, angels get their wings.

Willie Nelson - "Unchained Melody": mp3 (link removed)

Other than the Righteous Brothers, no one has ever done a better version of this song than Mr. Willie Nelson. If his September concert at the Hollywood Bowl is half as good as the last time I saw him play, the solos will melt as many faces as acoustic guitars can possibly melt.

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The Rob Gordon Shuffle is a weekly Sunday rundown of fascinating songs without particular regard to genre or timeliness. It is absolutely not a top 5.