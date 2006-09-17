The Rob Gordon Shuffle, 9.17.06

Uhhhhhhh.

I am having the worst possible weekend. My girlfriend is back in town. This is coincidental.

Of Montreal - "A Dreamy Day of Day Dreaming of You": mp3 (link removed)

This is my favorite Of Montreal song. It is from the Coquelicot album, which you should check out, but I'm really posting about the Monties because they have the dubious distinction of "first album of 2007 to leak." Yes, I am encouraging you, dear reader, to go on your favorite file-sharing network and download Hissing Fauna, Are You The Destroyer and join the party. Because with Of Montreal, it's always a party, even if dude is singing about the ravages of divorce. Disco divorce.

Grizzly Bear - "On a Neck, On a Spit": mp3 (link removed)

Yellow House is in stores. If you haven't bought it yet, get on it -- it's one of my top 5 albums of the year. I've posted this song before, but y'know -- it's still awesome. Elliott Smith meets Animal Collective meets Lightning Bolt. (Admission: I've never listened to Lightning Bolt.)

Justin Timberlake - "My Love"

Is it cool to post this yet? Song of the year. T.I.'s guest verse is sick. As soon as my new RAM card gets here in the mail I'm recording a power ballad version. After a few weeks with FutureSex/LoveSounds, I can support it pretty wholeheartedly. The album does sort of tank in the last third, but what's really funny is that the downward spiral is signaled by Will.i.am's guest verse on the otherwise pretty awesome "Damn Girl." Everything that man touches turns to shit.