Ambient Series: Miwon

Stop listening to Junior Boys for a minute -- if you're looking for cool, precise electronic jams, Miwon's your man. Pale Glitter describes itself aptly: these are not the neon cityscape tracks of the Juniors, but the songs stretched out on street corners the morning after. Undersexed dance music for very sleepy robots.

Miwon - "Hush": mp3 (link removed)

Miwon - "Brother Mole": mp3 (link removed)

(Buy from Hausmusik)

***

The Ambient Series showcases the best in electronica, downbeat, drone, folk and other instrumental genres. Previously: Belong / Eluvium / Growing / Daedalus / Iylas Ahmed / Mountains / Beethoven / Chihei Hatakeyama