Before It's Too Late: Quasi's "When The Going Gets Dark"



Courtesy of John Clark

The songs of Quasi are injured, beaten, bruised; bloody noses and black eyes. The music of Quasi, on the other hand, is a celebratory affair; jubilant, sputtering keyboards, snowballing drums and unflinching vocals. When The Going Gets Dark might be the band's best album since 1998's Featuring "Birds," and in the wake of Sleater-Kinney's demise, it's certainly the best place to hear fire-fisted drummer Janet Weiss.

Quasi - "Alice The Goon": mp3 (link removed)

Quasi - "Poverty Sucks": mp3 (link removed)

(Buy from Touch And Go Records)

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As the leaves turn brown and the year turns toward list-making season, Before It's Too Late will make sure you don't miss any essential holiday purchases.