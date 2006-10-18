Radiohead Sings! The Classics

So, this is a post in which Radiohead plays cover songs and jams with other people. Most of these are from the bootleg compilation Towering Above the Rest, though I'm sure you can find them elsewhere. The version of "Wonderwall" is particularly lol-worthy -- it's about as snarky as Thom can possibly sound.

Radiohead - "Cinnamon Girl" (Neil Young cover): mp3 (link removed)

Radiohead - "Rhinestone Cowboy" (Glen Campbell cover): mp3 (link removed)

Radiohead - "Wonderwall" (Oasis cover): mp3 (link removed)

Radiohead - "E-Bow the Letter" (R.E.M. cover - with Michael Stipe): mp3 (link removed)

Radiohead - "Lucky" (with Michael Stipe): mp3 (link removed)

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So-and-So Sings! is a series devoted to a single band or artist playing covers. Lots of them.