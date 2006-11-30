List: The Best Songs of 2005



Photo: The Clientele - Strange Geometry

Last year, in rounding up my favorite songs* of the year, I missed a few -- namely, the Clientele's totally awesome "Since K Got Over Me," not to mention, uh, Amerie's "One Thing" and plenty of other stuff. So as we wind down 2006, here's a quick look back at 2005. The albums might not be trendy any more, but you can still jam this stuff on your iPod shuffle, right?

*On these kinds of lists, I tend to avoid tracks from the albums I really like because if I like the whole thing, how is a song going to stand out? So there's no Andrew Bird or Lewis & Clarke on this list, though songs from most of my top 10 did manage to find a spot on here.

***

Unrankable: R. Kelly - "Trapped in the Closet"

1. The Clientele - "Since K Got Over Me" (mp3 (link removed))

2. Ryan Adams - "Starlite Diner"

3. Richard Hawley - "The Ocean" (mp3 (link removed))

4. Smog - "Drinking At The Dam" (mp3 (link removed))

5. Of Montreal - "The Party's Crashing Us" (mp3 (link removed))

6. Sea Snakes - "A Pall Bearer's Calendar" (mp3 (link removed))

7. Amerie - "One Thing"

8. Liam Singer - "One Day"

9. Mia Doi Todd - "What If We Do?" (mp3 (link removed))

10. Frida Hyvonen - "Drive My Friend"

11. LCD Soundsystem - "Daft Punk is Playing At My House"

12. Sufjan Stevens - "Casimir Pulaski Day"

13. New Buffalo - "I've Got You and You've Got Me" (mp3 (link removed))

14. Magic Numbers - "I See You, You See Me"

15. Broken Social Scene - "Swimmers"

16. Fiona Apple - "Not About Love" (mp3 (link removed))

17. Antony & The Johnsons - "My Lady Story"

18. Art Brut - "Good Weekend"

19. Akron/Family - "I'll Be On The Water"

20. Chad VanGaalen - "Traffic" (mp3 (link removed))

21. The Game (ft. 50 Cent) - "Hate It or Love It"

22. Iron & Wine and Calexico - "16, Maybe Less"

23. The National - "Secret Meeting"

24. Rogue Wave - "Love's Lost Guarantee" (mp3 (link removed))

25. The Decemberists - "The Sporting Life"

26. Wolf Parade - "Dear Sons and Daughters of Hungry Ghosts" --> segue --> "I'll Believe In Anything"

27. The Constantines - "Soon Enough"

28. Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin - "Pangea" (mp3 (link removed))

29. Kelly Clarkson - "Since U Been Gone"

30. Spoon - "Sister Jack"

31. Bright Eyes - "First Day of My Life"

32. Bloc Party - "This Modern Love"

33. M. Ward - "Hi-Fi" (mp3 (link removed))

34. Field Music - "You're So Pretty..." (mp3 (link removed))

35. Ben Folds - "Prison Food"

36. Bonnie "Prince" Billy/Matt Sweeney - "Bed is For Sleeping"

37. Phil - "Left Coast"

38. Dean Drouillard - "4 a.m." (mp3 (link removed))

39. Holopaw - "Losing Light"

40. Fruit Bats - "Lives of Crime"

41. Gwen Stefani - "Hollaback Girl"

42. Margot & The Nuclear So-and-So's - "Dress Me Like A Clown"

43. Fog - "The Rabbit" (mp3 (link removed))

44. Daedalus - "Impending Doom (feat. MF Doom)" (mp3 (link removed))

45. AK-MOMO - "Return To N.Y."

46. Nada Surf - "Always Love"

47. Cardinal - "You've Lost Me There"

48. Acid House Kings - "I Write Summer Songs for No Reason"

49. Faris Nourallah - "I Run Faster Than You Can" (mp3 (link removed))

***

There should be a Kanye West song on here too, but I can't choose between "Gone" and "We Major." Anything I missed?