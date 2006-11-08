Live: The Wrens @ UCLA Bruin Plaza, February 2004
All photos by David Greenwald
I've done a fair amount of photography (indie rock and otherwise) over the years, and now that I've expanded the pixels of the site a bit, it seems like a good time to begin posting some of it. These shots are from a free, open air on-campus show the Wrens played during my freshman year, in February 2004.
The Wrens - "I've Made Enough Friends": mp3 (link removed)
(from Secaucus)
The Wrens - "Everyone Chooses Sides": mp3 (right-click)
(from The Meadowlands - buy from Absolutely Kosher Records)
And yes, I have redesigned the site. Hopefully it won't change too much for a while.