

Butcher Boy, live. Courtesy of How Does It Feel To Be Loved? Records

Can't go wrong with lo-fi indie pop, right guys? Butcher Boy play just that, combining a Motown-y shuffle with a very earnest, very blue-eyed singer. If this song is any indication, upcoming debut Profit In Your Poetry should be neither profitable nor especially poetic -- just stubbornly melancholy and ridiculously catchy. Which is certainly good enough for me.

Butcher Boy - "Girls Make Me Sick": mp3 (link removed)

(Profit In Your Poetry is due out March 5 from How Does It Feel To Be Loved? Records)

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