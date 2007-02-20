Don't Try To Warn Me



Photo courtesy of Standard Recording Co.



Sometimes bands just get it right. Arrah and the Ferns' "Science Books" is a slice of wonderful Wurlitzer pop, the best song Death Cab never wrote. Arrah sings like a high school Jenny Lewis, but Rilo Kiley would kill for something half this catchy. And these guys (and gal) are still in college? Sheesh. Thanks to Bricolage Fantasy for pointing them out.

Arrah and the Ferns - "Science Books": mp3 (link removed)

(Buy 2006's Evan Is A Vegan on the band's site)