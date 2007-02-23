Live: Grizzly Bear @ The Troubadour, Los Angeles - 2.21.07



All photos by David Greenwald

I saw indie-folk heroes Grizzly Bear twice in the last two days and have photos from both shows. First up: a noisy, surreal performance at the Troubadour. Devendra was there! I talked to singer/guitarist Ed Droste after the show and apparently Jenny Lewis was too, but we missed her. I'll be reviewing the shows for Cokemachineglow, so look for that next week.

Foreign Born was the second of the two opening acts. From what I heard on Wednesday night, they're a solid, anthem-driven post-punk band -- looking forward to checking them out further.

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I bring my camera to shows. To see more photos and reviews, click below.