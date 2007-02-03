Live: The One AM Radio @ The Echo, Los Angeles - 2.01.07



All photos by David Greenwald

It was Hrishikesh Hirway's birthday last night, and he celebrated with a short but stellar opening performance at the Echo before launching his national tour. You may know Hirway better as the One AM Radio, the flagship band of "atmospholk" -- a genre I invented to describe folk music with foggy, dreamed-out production.

I picked a copy of his new record, This Too Will Pass (out Feb. 20 on Dangerbird) -- on my early listens, it's a little more abstract than his masterwork, A Name Writ In Water, opening up the songs with exploratory instrumental passages. Here's one of the album's more focused tracks:

The One AM Radio - "In The Time We've Got": mp3 (link removed)

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I bring my camera to shows. For more photos and reviews (and recent/upcoming records), click below.