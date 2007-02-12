Show Calendar: February



Division Day - Photo by David Greenwald.

In what's going to be a regular monthly feature (I'll get an earlier start next month), Show Calendar is going to list all the Los Angeles shows that I'll either be attending or wishing I was at.

TONIGHT: Simon Dawes @ The Echo, FREE

I'll be at this one. I don't know much about Dawes, except they come highly recommended from the UCLAradio.com DJ who's dragging me out there -- but I did listen to a few of the band's songs on MySpace and their brand of rough, catchy Spoon-rock sounds killer. The band is holding down a Monday residency at the Echo, so if you can't make it tonight, come out later this month.

FRIDAY, FEB. 16: The Autumn Defense @ Spaceland

Have to skip this one because I'll be out of town, but if you've heard their new album (or Circles), you know you don't want to miss this one. (MySpace)

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 21: Grizzly Bear @ The Troubadour

I saw these guys at Spaceland over the summer and they were unbelievable. They captured the all the beauty and violence that makes Yellow House so good and they were surprisingly loud. Not to mention they're the nicest guys. Read their blog if you don't believe me.

Grizzly Bear - "On A Neck, On A Spit": mp3 (right-click, save-as)

MONDAY, FEB. 26: Division Day @ Spaceland

I haven't seen D-Day play in a couple years, so it'll be nice to hear the Beartrap Island material. They play dark, jagged indie-rock with an attention to atmosphere and melody -- like I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness done right. The band is actually playing every Monday in February, so go early and go often.

Division Day - "Colorguard": mp3 (right-click, save-as)

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Hope to see you guys at some of these. I'll generally be wearing my blue Cokemachineglow shirt, taking photos and looking disheveled.

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Los Angeles Show Calendar is pretty self-explanatory. See you there -- I'll be the guy in the red track jacket frantically scribbling in my reporter's notebook.