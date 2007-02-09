Strange Bird

The first single and second-best song from the upcoming and totally amazing Armchair Apocrypha (Fat Possum, March 20), "Heretics" aptly demonstrates Andrew Bird's new sound. He hasn't up and turned rock 'n' roll on us since 2005's Mysterious Production of Eggs, but -- hear that? -- electric guitars! Thumping drumming from Martin Dosh! It's just a little volume and forward momentum, but it does Bird a world of good. And the album follows suit.

Andrew Bird - "Heretics": mp3

Even cooler? Bird performing as "Dr. Stringz" on a kid's TV show, making him the indie-ist musical guest on children's television ever.

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