The Rawking Refuses To Stop! First Annual Pledge Drive

Dear Readers,

As you know, I'm finishing off my senior year at UCLA. In other words, I'm a poor, busy college student. It's not easy to maintain what I hope you think of as a loveable, above-average blog, but even so, there are improvements I'd like to make: real file hosting (read: not YouSendIt), more photo hosting, more album reviews, etc. And these are all things that cost money, something I don't have a lot of. So, rather than open the blog to ugly advertisements, I'm opening it to an ugly donation banner that's going to sit on top of the site this week.

All week, there'll be special content, PBS-style -- live shows, rare demos, and the usual indie buzz-bands. I hope it'll be a reminder of why you read and enjoy this blog.

Any amount would be appreciated, pals, whether it's a dollar or two dollars. Or if you're feeling especially generous, three dollars. Or more! Just click below to donate directly to the Rawking Refuses To Stop! PayPal account.