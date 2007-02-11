The Rob Gordon Shuffle, 2.11.07



Of Montreal. Photo by David Greenwald.

Mice Parade - "Nights Wave": mp3 (link removed)

Mice Parade's Bem-Vinda Vontade (Fat Cat; 2005) is a beautiful record, an intriguing mixture of percussive Chicago jazz-rock (like Sea and Cake or Gastr Del Sol) and acoustic gracefulness. Rumor has it that the band's name inspired Wolf Parade; I'll stick with the original, thanks.

Of Montreal - "Suffer For Fashion (acoustic version)": mp3 (link removed)

At the recent Daytrotter Session, Of Montreal's Kevin Barnes played acoustic versions of my two favorite tracks from Hissing Fauna, Are You The Destroyer? -- "Suffer For Fashion" and "Bunny Ain't No Kind Of Rider." It's a strummer anyway, so "Suffer" works especially well as a solo cut, just straight desperation and heart-on-sleeve earnestness.

Beachwood Sparks - "Canyon Ride": mp3 (link removed)

I wrote about Sub Pop group the Beachwood Sparks a while back for our regular The Canon, Examined series, but I've been driving around with the album all week and I'm more convinced than ever that no band has ever combined indie-pop, country and psych-rock to such great effect. You can drink beers or wear sweaters to this music (or do drugs). But in all seriousness, Beachwood Sparks is a great, great record and one I'd hate to see disappear into Sub Pop's ever-growing back catalog. (Buy it here.)

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The Rob Gordon Shuffle is a weekly Sunday rundown of fascinating songs without particular regard to genre or timeliness. It is absolutely not a top five. To read further installments, click below.