The Super Bowl Shuffle, 2.04.07



Photo by David Greenwald

I am not posting the goddamn "Super Bowl Shuffle." My roommate has ruined it for me by listening to it at least 30 times since the beginning of football season.

Here are a couple of tracks he hasn't played into the ground:

Smog - "Let Me See The Colts": mp3 (link removed)

My Morning Jacket - "The Bear": mp3 (link removed)

(Go Colts!)

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The Rob Gordon Shuffle is a weekly Sunday rundown of fascinating songs without particular regard to genre or timeliness. It is absolutely not a top five. To read further installments, click below.