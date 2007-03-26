Back to Mono



Photo by David Greenwald

The Monolators are a Los Angeles-based duo that plays lo-fi garage pastiche-rock. Sometimes they're an indie-pop band, as on "I Was a Captain in the Army," but sometimes they play fake metal songs. Sometimes they get a bit ahead of themselves, literally -- the drums on "Captain" go a little too fast, making the band race to catch up. It's endearing; the song being catchy and likeable doesn't hurt, either.

L.A. kids: the band is playing tonight at the Echo at 8 p.m.

The Monolators - "I Was a Captain in the Army": mp3

The Monolators - "Medium High": mp3

(Hear more from Our Tears Have Wings, out now, on MySpace)

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