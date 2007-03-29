Live: The Shins @ All Tomorrow's Parties 2004 - The Queen Mary, Long Beach CA



James Mercer, terrified performer / all photos by David Greenwald

Another one from the archives today, folks. In the wake of Garden State, the Shins' All Tomorrow's Parties performance was a big show for them, even though they were in the middle of the bill. They were the only band to have a huge entourage of cute college girls sitting backstage, for one. But they nailed their Oh, Inverted World material. Chutes Too Narrow fared okay; "Kissing the Lipless" was incredible. But you can watch the video and see for yourself.

The girl on the cell phone (bottom right) brings lols every time.

Along with the photos, a special treat: The Shins live on KXCI in Tucson, AZ. Not sure on the date of the show, but they're playing oldies so I assume it's pre-Chutes.

The Shins @ KXCI, Tucson, AZ

The Shins - "Caring Is Creepy": mp3

The Shins - "Those Bold City Girls": mp3

The Shins - "When I Goose Step": mp3

The Shins - "Pressed In A Book": mp3

See you on Sunday, folks.

***

I bring my camera to shows. For more concert reviews and live recordings, click below.