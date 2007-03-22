New National!

Taking a quick break from Elliott Smith -- and you know I'd only do this if it was really worth it -- because the National, the best band in America not named Wilco, has released an MP3 from its forthcoming album, Boxer.

It's piano-based, hypnotic and pretty incredible, especially when things get weird and great at the end. But you know the drill with these guys, just listen to it.

The National - "Fake Empire": mp3

(Boxer is due on Beggars Banquet on May 22)

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