The Rob Gordon Shuffle, 3.25.07



Photo by David Greenwald



The Walkmen - "Louisiana": mp3

It's springtime, folks. Let's start the season off right. This song is woozy and celebratory in the kind of inebriated way the Walkmen have long since mastered -- and it has a horn section. (A Hundred Miles Off came out in 2006 on Record Collection)

The Attachments - "F-Train Girl": mp3

Funny how influences get mixed up. The Attachments are a Berkeley, CA indie-pop band, but this track reminds me of the Velvet Underground with its shimmery, strolling chords. Particularly "Sunday Morning." Dude's got a long way to go before he sounds like Lou, though. (MySpace)

Andrew Bird - "Simple X": mp3

I've been waiting for the album release date to post this song, but if you haven't heard it yet, Jesus. Song of the year right now. Bird warbles over Martin Dosh's percussion in an organic-meets-electronic bubble that evokes a few of my favorite Radiohead b-sides. I loved the Thom Yorke album but I wish it sounded more like this. Just beautiful. (Armchair Apocrypha is out now on Fat Possum)

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The Rob Gordon Shuffle is a weekly Sunday rundown of fascinating songs without particular regard to genre or timeliness. It is absolutely not a top five. To read further installments, click below.