Ambient Series: Victor Bermon



Photo by David Greenwald

Arriving At Night sounds more like Arriving In The Morning With Coffee And Bagels. It's pretty, jazz-oriented folktronica, to be sure, guitars and pianos and more cut up and spliced together like bits of smoked salmon in a lox shmear. But despite being easy to peg Victor Bermon for pleasant background music, he's got some rhythm. Many of the tracks have a definite groove to them -- not enough to get your hips shaking, maybe, but you may feel the need to snap your fingers. Or at least keep paying attention to the record while you finish up breakfast.

Victor Bermon - "Farewell Lunch for Laura": mp3

Victor Bermon - " On the Way Back": mp3

(Arriving At Night is out now on Hefty Records)

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The Ambient Series showcases the best in electronica, downtempo, drone, folk and other instrumental genres. For more, click below.