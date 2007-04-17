Cuban Linx #5



I get to go back here in two months. Two months! / Photo by David Greenwald

Soul-Sides has a great post about Sam Cooke's classic, "A Change Is Gonna Come." Along with an Aretha Franklin version to boot.

Marathonpacks writes about one of the year's best songs (and posts an MP3, obv.), the Studio's "No Comply," here.

In the wake of SXSW, Daytrotter is posting about a billion live sessions a week.

Self-promotion: I wrote about new albums by Hauschka and Ola Podrida on Cokemachineglow and did a track review for the National's "Slow Show."

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Cuban Linx: Because I can't post everything myself. Click below for more.