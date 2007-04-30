Estamos La Escena Social Rota



Broken Social Scene's Brendan Canning

Chikita Violenta has a new record out called The Stars and Suns Sessions. It was recorded in Stars and Suns Studios; it was produced by Dave Newfield; Kevin Drew and most of Broken Social Scene play on it. So yeah, it sounds like Broken Social Scene, and that's awesome. After BSS's (over-) production debacle with their 2005 album, Newfeld seems to have gotten his shit together. Everything sounds fantastic here, from the crunchy guitars to the handclaps to that now-trademark overwhelming Wall of Post-Rock production. Not all of the songs can quite keep up with the ideas being thrown about (this is not, after all, a BSS record), but more often than not, the band takes full advantage of the BSS sound. Exciting stuff, folks, especially considering Canadian -- er, English, which they sing in -- isn't even the Mexican group's first language.

Chikita Violenta - "Laydown": mp3

Chikita Violenta - "Undecided": mp3

(The Stars and Suns Sessions is out now on Noiselab Records)

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