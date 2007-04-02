

Photo by David Greenwald

Julie Doiron probably doesn't need a hug, but I'd like to give her one anyway. The singer/songwriter sounds a bit like Moon Pix-era Cat Power on her latest solo album, particularly on "Untitled," but with a backing band that includes her old Eric's Trip bandmates, she's the opposite of shy. Woke Myself Up (especially its title track) rocks, in a lo-fi, ramshackle way, and that's how I like it.

Julie Doiron - "I Woke Myself Up": mp3

Julie Doiron - "Untitled": mp3

(Woke Myself Up is out now on Jagjaguwar)

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