Lions and Tigers and Bears (the band), Oh My



Photo by David Greenwald

We need more bands like Bears. They play sad, acoustic ballads recorded in a thin, wistful fashion; the lightness of the songs sits nicely against their mope-around-all-day content. The band reminds me of groups like Slowreader or Unbunny, but if those names aren't ringing any bells, think Grizzly Bear (coincidence, I'm sure) without all that reverb.

Bears - "You Can Tell": mp3

(Buy the self-released Shortest Day of the Year EP, out now, direct from the band)

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Before you hit the road for Coachella: Check out my galleries from last year here and here. I won't be making the trek down to Indio this year, unfortunately.

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Looking for new music? For more recent and upcoming albums, click below.