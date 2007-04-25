Live: Okkervil River @ The Cooperage, UCLA - 3.14.05



All photos by David Greenwald

One of my favorite on-campus shows was when Okkervil River, just before the release of Black Sheep Boy, played a particularly spirit concert that ended in frontman Will Sheff taking the stage again and playing until his burnt-out bandmates finally joined him for a proper encore. I had friends from Texas visiting and I think they left the venue impressed. Black Sheep Boy would go on to be the first album I reviewed for Cokemachineglow; it's still one of my favorite records of that year.

Okkervil River - "For Real": mp3

Okkervil River - "The President's Dead": mp3

(Buy Okkervil River records from Jagjaguwar)

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I bring my camera to shows. Click below for more.