Los Angeles Show Calendar: April



The One AM Radio / photo by David Greenwald

Sorry for the late start this month, folks. Still plenty of stuff to check out as we gear up for Coachella at the end of the month. As usual, these are my picks and obviously not a complete listing (try Rock Insider for that). I'll be at as many as I can -- I already have my tickets for Ola Podrida.

4/12 and 4/13 - Ted Leo w/ Love of Diagrams and Division Day (don't miss these guys!) @ The El Rey

Ted Leo - "The Sons of Cain": mp3

mp3 Division Day - "Lights Out": mp3

4/13, Friday - Ola Podrida w/ The One AM Radio @ Tangier

Ola Podrida - "Jordanna": mp3

mp3 The One AM Radio - "Lest I Forget": mp3

4/14, Saturday - The Ponys and Deerhunter @ The Echo

4/17, Tuesday - The Broken West @ Spaceland

The Broken West - "So It Goes": mp3 (RIP, Kurt Vonnegut)

4/19, Thursday - The Bird And The Bee @ Tangier

The Bird and the Bee - "Fucking Boyfriend": mp3

4/22, Sunday - The Books @ The Malibu Performing Arts Center

4/27-4/29 - COACHELLA @ Indio, California (more on this later, gang)

4/29, Sunday - Travis @ The Henry Fonda Theater

4/30, Monday - Andrew Bird @ Amoeba Music

Andrew Bird - "Heretics": mp3

***

Los Angeles Show Calendar is pretty self-explanatory. See you there -- I'll be the guy in the red track jacket frantically scribbling in my reporter's notebook.