So, I Finished Editing And Uploading All My Concert Photos

The shape of jazz to come:

Lots more where that came from, gang. I'll try and space 'em out over the next month so you guys don't get bored. But plenty of new hot traxxx (did you check out Chikita Violenta on Pitchfork yet? Oh man.) forthcoming as well, so don't worry.

Also: If you are in a band or work in PR and you've e-mailed me your music in the last couple weeks, I haven't listened to it or even opened the e-mails. Way too busy with real life. I'll try to get through everything if I get the time, but honestly fellas I already have more than enough to blog about by bands I already like. Sorry!

See you all on Sunday.