The Rob Gordon Shuffle, 4.01.07



Photo by David Greenwald



This is not an April Fool's post, unless you consider this blog posting really good rap songs an April Fool's post. I guess maybe it is.

Gang Starr - "JFK 2 LAX": mp3

...takes about 6 hours and the "meal" they give you on the flight (which you have to pay for) is terrible. But I'm glad to be back in Los Angeles, especially now that the city is burning to the ground and all.

Pete Rock and CL Smooth - "They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.)": mp3

Somehow there are hip-hop heads (holla at Greg) who haven't heard this. That seems impossible. Now's your big chance, fellas. One of the most bittersweet tracks in hip-hop history.

King Gheedorah - "Take Me To Your Leader": mp3

I have to admit, I was never totally sold on the Madvillain record. But this, this stuff is straight bizarro-world Hanna-Barbera-hop as only MF Doom can make it. Can't wait to hear the record he and Ghostface make if it ever gets finished -- Doom's tracks on More Fish are killer.

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Off-topic, guys, but if you're like me, you've already listened to the new National album about 15 times and it's changing your life. Do the band and yourself a favor and buy this record -- they, way more than the Arcade Trust Fund, need the money and deserve to make a living being the brilliant, hard-working band they are.

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The Rob Gordon Shuffle is a weekly Sunday rundown of fascinating songs without particular regard to genre or timeliness. It is absolutely not a top five. To read further installments, click below.