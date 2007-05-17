A Little NBA Playoff Sesh

It may come as a surprise to my fellow indie-folk lovers that I'm a huge basketball fan. The Lake Show didn't do as well as I was hoping this year but thanks to the Baron Davis and the Golden State Warriorz (O.D.B.: "COME OUT AND PLAY-YAY!") as well as the epic Suns/Spurs series, there's been more than enough straight ballin' for me. On that note, you're going to want to watch this video, where random dude/amazing rapper Paul Brogan lays down some real talk on the playoffs so far.

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