Concert Video: Elliott Smith - "See You Later"

No time for a Rob Gordon Shuffle today -- papers to write, great Sea and Cake concerts to recover from. But I picked up Elliott Smith's New Moon this week and I implore you to do the same. With two discs, it's reasonably priced and even if the music wasn't stunning (Elliott's unreleased material is better than anyone else's discog), it'd be worth it for the heartwarming/breaking essays on Elliott by folks such as Sam Coomes and Christopher O'Riley. This video of Elliott playing "See You Later" (one of his songs from Heatmiser) is an approximation of his performance of it on New Moon, but this version is special because it comes from the unaired pilot of The Jon Brion Show. No kidding. Do a little digging and you can probably find the whole episode.

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