Cuban Linx #8



Phil Elverum / Photo by David Greenwald

Folk hero Phil Elverum of Mt. Eerie and the Microphones talks to Chart Attack about his new projects -- including a book!

Pitchfork's review of the Clientele's new record is spot-on.

According to an interview with cartoonist Chris Onstad, an Achewood movie might be in the works based on the "Great Outdoor Fight" storyline.

You can stream the National's brilliant Boxer in its entirety on MySpace. It's the best album of 2007 not made by my favorite dead singer/songwriter and unless Radiohead drops this fall, it's probably going to stay that way.

Self-promotion: I reviewed the Rogue Artists Ensemble's production of Mr. Punch for the Daily Bruin.

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Cuban Linx: Because I can't post everything myself. Click below for more.