Do you like me, Deb?

Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin -- AKA the spiritual heirs to Weezer and Pavement -- played in Los Angeles last week. I had no idea. Dudes slept on my floor and don't even write! Sheesh. Anyhow they have a new song and it sounds fucking fantastic, better than anything on their debut except perhaps the unstoppable "Pangea." The song is called "Half Awake (Deb)," and aside from notably pushing up the band's recording fidelity, it features an attention to dynamics and craft that makes their old stuff look like sloppy rough drafts. The transitions from verse to wildly excited chorus are so sharp and perfect that I almost wonder if these guys have been listening to Field Music -- because they've just one-upped them.

Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin - "Half Awake (Deb)": mp3

(The Not Worth Fighting 7" is due on May 22 from Polyvinyl; I interviewed the band here)

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