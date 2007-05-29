

Photo by Brash77



You've heard Girl Talk. You've heard Justice. You were blog-housing before the genre even existed (and still are, even after Wikipedia deleted its entry). Sounds like you? You should hear the new freshness from a mystery-cloaked DJ who only goes by the name gkla -- all I know about him, besides that he's a "him," is that he lives in Los Angeles and he's really good at making DJ mixes. This one's a scorcher.

gkla - Los Jamzeles, Vol. 1: mp3

Tracklist:

Simian Mobile Disco - Hotdog

Daft Punk - One More Time

Gwen Stefani - 4 in the Morning (Thin White Duke remix)

The Similou - All this Love

Spank Rock - Rick Rubin

Mr. Oizo - Patrick122 (Extended saxophone break edit)

Justice - Stress

Rockwell - Somebody's Watching Me

Stardust - Music Sounds Better with You

Egyptian Lover - Egypt Egypt

M.I.A. - Bucky Done Gone

Simian Mobile Disco - Hustler

No word yet on when he's dropping the next one, but I'll keep you posted.

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