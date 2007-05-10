Live: Akron/Family @ The Cooperage, UCLA - 2.01.06
All photos by David Greenwald
Turns out it's really hard to take photos of a band when they're sitting down. Or playing a 30-minute noise jam. A-Fam did churn out an unbelievable version of "Running, Returning," though.
Akron/Family - "I'll Be On The Water": mp3
Akron/Family - "Running, Returning": mp3
(Buy Akron/Family records from Young God)
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Elsewhere: I compiled this month's Cokemachineglow podcast. Check it out; it's got tracks from the Broken West, Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin, the Autumn Defense and more.
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I bring my camera to shows. For more, click below.