Live: Hem @ The Troubadour, Los Angeles - 9.14.06
All photos by David Greenwald
From the archives: I posted this one back in September in the small layout days so I went back and re-edited the photos. Enjoy.
Ollabelle opened with a set of tight, gospel-tinged roots rock.
Hem's Sally Ellyson singing her heart out, as usual.
Ellyson -- who was visibly pregnant -- spent the whole night making awkward baby jokes which the audience laughed at appreciatively. Every Starbucks in a 5 mile radius must have emptied out for this show, which was another typically fantastic performance by Hem. They closed the set with "Half Acre" -- my favorite of theirs, and the best track on Rabbit Songs.
Hem - "Not California": mp3
Hem - "Half Acre": mp3
(Hear more on the band's Web site)
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