Live: Hem @ The Troubadour, Los Angeles - 9.14.06



All photos by David Greenwald

From the archives: I posted this one back in September in the small layout days so I went back and re-edited the photos. Enjoy.

Ollabelle opened with a set of tight, gospel-tinged roots rock.

Hem's Sally Ellyson singing her heart out, as usual.

Ellyson -- who was visibly pregnant -- spent the whole night making awkward baby jokes which the audience laughed at appreciatively. Every Starbucks in a 5 mile radius must have emptied out for this show, which was another typically fantastic performance by Hem. They closed the set with "Half Acre" -- my favorite of theirs, and the best track on Rabbit Songs.

Hem - "Not California": mp3

Hem - "Half Acre": mp3

(Hear more on the band's Web site)

***

I bring my camera to shows. For more, click below.