Live: The National @ The Troubadour, Los Angeles - 10.11.06



All photos by David Greenwald

It's ironic that I'm moving to New York the week before the National, an NYC band, play out here in Los Angeles. Good thing I've already seen them at the Troubadour a couple times. Both shows were epic; these shots are from the second one, the one where "Secret Meeting" sounded like the best song in the world. Not that it didn't sound great the first time.

The National - "Ada": mp3

The National - "Fake Empire": mp3

(Boxer is out on May 22 on Beggars Banquet)

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I bring my camera to shows. For more, click below.