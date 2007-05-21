Live: The Sea and Cake @ The Troubadour, Los Angeles - 5.19.07



All photos by David Greenwald

The Sea and Cake, as expected, put on a solid show on Saturday. Look for a full review on Cokemachineglow later this week. They played about half the new record, which I probably listened to about seven times over the weekend. It just keeps getting better.

Archer Prewitt noodles away.

Sam Prekop's voice was unexpectedly strong live.

The Sea and Cake - "Crossing Line": mp3

(Everybody is out now on Thrill Jockey; my post about the album is here.)

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I bring my camera to shows. Click below for more.