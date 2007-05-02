Los Angeles Show Calendar: May 2007


The One AM Radio. Yes, again / photo by David Greenwald

I actually have tickets to all of these, for once. They all look stellar, especially Thursday night's triple bill.

Thursday, 5/3: Califone with Eric Johnson (Fruit Bats) and the One AM Radio @ The Malibu Performing Arts Center

  • Califone - "Pink & Sour": mp3
    The One AM Radio - "Lest I Forget": mp3

Thursday, 5/10: John Vanderslice with St. Vincent @ Largo

Saturday, 5/19: The Sea and Cake @ The Troubadour

Thursday, 5/24: The Clientele with Beach House @ The Knitting Factory

  • The Clientele - "Bookshop Casanova": mp3

Wednesday, 5/30: Loney, Dear with Great Northern @ The Troubadour

  • Loney, Dear - "I Am John": mp3

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Los Angeles Show Calendar is pretty self-explanatory. See you there -- I'll be the guy in the red track jacket frantically scribbling in my reporter's notebook.