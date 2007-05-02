Los Angeles Show Calendar: May 2007



The One AM Radio. Yes, again / photo by David Greenwald

I actually have tickets to all of these, for once. They all look stellar, especially Thursday night's triple bill.

Thursday, 5/3: Califone with Eric Johnson (Fruit Bats) and the One AM Radio @ The Malibu Performing Arts Center

Califone - "Pink & Sour": mp3

The One AM Radio - "Lest I Forget": mp3

Thursday, 5/10: John Vanderslice with St. Vincent @ Largo

John Vanderslice - "They Won't Let Me Run": mp3

St. Vincent - "Marry Me": stream at MySpace

Saturday, 5/19: The Sea and Cake @ The Troubadour

Thursday, 5/24: The Clientele with Beach House @ The Knitting Factory

The Clientele - "Bookshop Casanova": mp3

Wednesday, 5/30: Loney, Dear with Great Northern @ The Troubadour

Loney, Dear - "I Am John": mp3

***

Los Angeles Show Calendar is pretty self-explanatory. See you there -- I'll be the guy in the red track jacket frantically scribbling in my reporter's notebook.