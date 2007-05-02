Los Angeles Show Calendar: May 2007
The One AM Radio. Yes, again / photo by David Greenwald
I actually have tickets to all of these, for once. They all look stellar, especially Thursday night's triple bill.
Thursday, 5/3: Califone with Eric Johnson (Fruit Bats) and the One AM Radio @ The Malibu Performing Arts Center
Thursday, 5/10: John Vanderslice with St. Vincent @ Largo
- John Vanderslice - "They Won't Let Me Run": mp3
St. Vincent - "Marry Me": stream at MySpace
Saturday, 5/19: The Sea and Cake @ The Troubadour
Thursday, 5/24: The Clientele with Beach House @ The Knitting Factory
- The Clientele - "Bookshop Casanova": mp3
Wednesday, 5/30: Loney, Dear with Great Northern @ The Troubadour
- Loney, Dear - "I Am John": mp3
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Los Angeles Show Calendar is pretty self-explanatory. See you there -- I'll be the guy in the red track jacket frantically scribbling in my reporter's notebook.