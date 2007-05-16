Minus Story - "My Ion Truss"



Photo by David Greenwald

The ever-prolific Minus Story has a new record out in June called My Ion Truss. Like No Rest For Ghosts before it, it's pretty and noisy and eerily hypnotic. It might be the band's best record yet -- it's easily the jittery indie rock band's loudest. Helium-voiced frontman Jordan Geiger has a solo album all wrapped up as well, but no word on its release date. I'll keep you posted.

Minus Story - "Stitch Me Up": mp3

(My Ion Truss is due on June 19 from Jagjaguwar)

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