Site Updates



There's a light, what light? / photo by David Greenwald

Hey friends. A number of you are reading this blog via RSS now, so I just wanted to point out a few upgrades that have been made to the site itself recently (go ahead, click over here first).

To your right, you'll notice a new search box which will look up anything on this blog's 2+ years of archives and display the appropriate posts. At the bottom of the posts themselves, you'll see the standard Digg and Del.icio.us links (in case you want to tell other people about a cool post here or add it to your bookmarks) but you'll also see a little "F," which means you can also share these posts on Facebook. Go ahead, don't be shy.

There have been several additions to the blogroll lately, all of which are worth pointing out and clicking over to when you get a minute. Kevin Bronson's LA Times blog, Buzz Bands, is one of the foremost resources on the Los Angeles indie rock scene. Pitchfork's Marc Hogan writes mammoth, labyrinthine (but very sharp) musical and non-musical commentaries in Offnotes. Shake Your Fist is one of the Internet's best-written MP3 blogs -- why it wasn't a daily read until recently is beyond me. And finally, if you can slog through 50+ posts a day, there are always a few gems on LAist.

So, dear readers, what would you like to see on The Rawking Refuses To Stop!? More essays? Less concert photos? More old music? More new music? Increased coverage of electronic/ambient or hip-hop or jazz? Let me know in the comments and I'll do my best to make it happen. And, as always, thanks for reading. As Hova once said (sort of), you could be anywhere in the world tonight but you're here blogging with me.