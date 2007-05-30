Sufjan Stevens Rocks Out: "In the Words of the Governor"



Photo by David Greenwald



Stereogum premiered a new Sufjan Stevens track today, but unlike his recent one-offs (including his kinda-lame version of Joni Mitchell's "Free Man in Paris"), this doesn't sound like textbook Sufjan. No, the noisy guitars and buried vocals sound more like the White Stripes, and you know what? Dude doesn't sound half bad. Looking forward to hearing him give up the 50 states project and doing Europe instead -- Behold the Fiery Black Metal Powers of Norway! would definitely be a lock for album of the year.

Sufjan Stevens - "In the Words of the Governor": mp3



(Pick this up as part of the upcoming music issue of The Believer)

Previously: Live: Sufjan Stevens at All Tomorrow's Parties, 2004

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