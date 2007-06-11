2007 Album Release Calendar
Every day, blogs and news outlets report on release dates and post promo MP3s, but it's hard to nail down a complete listing. Unless you're like me and you keep track of this stuff like it's your job (it is).
So, in the spirit of saving everybody some effort and making this a handy resource, this page is a permanent, frequently updated listing of upcoming releases and, when available, MP3s from those releases. I'm not going to list every album on here -- just the ones that I'm personally excited about hearing. I'll add links to posts I make about the records throughout the year and add new releases as soon as I hear about them, so keep checking back!
JUNE 19
Arthur and Yu - In Camera (Hardly Art)
Arthur and Yu - "Come To View (Song for Neil Young)": mp3
Rocky Votolato - The Brag & Cuss (Barsuk)
Rocky Votolato - "Postcards from Kentucky": mp3
Minus Story - My Ion Truss (Jagjaguwar) (stream the album) (read my post)
Minus Story - "Stitch Me Up": mp3
Savath & Savalas - Golden Pollen (Anti-)
Savath & Savalas - "Era Tu": mp3
Savath & Savalas - "Ya Verdad": mp3
Art Brut - It's a Bit Complicated (Downtown)
White Stripes - Icky Thump (Warner Bros.)
The Polyphonic Spree - The Fragile Army (Good Records)
June 26
Ryan Adams - Easy Tiger (Lost Highway) (read my post)
Ryan Adams - "Two": mp3
Ryan Adams - "Everybody Knows": mp3
Kelly Clarkson - My December
[See the full list after the jump]
July 3
Raising The Fawn - Sleight of Hand (Sonic Unyon)
Raising The Fawn - "River of Gold": mp3
Los Campesinos! - Sticking Fingers into Sockets EP (Arts & Crafts)
T.I. - T.I. Vs. T.I.P.
JULY 10
Spoon - Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga (Merge) (Read my post)
Spoon - "The Underdog": mp3
St. Vincent - Marry Me (Beggars Banquet)
St. Vincent - "Now Now": mp3
Justice - † (Vice/Ed Banger)
Justice - "Phantom, Pt. 1": mp3
Jason Isbell - Sirens of the Ditch (New West)
Jason Isbell - "Brand New Kind of Actress": mp3
Nick Drake - Family Tree (Tsunami LG/Fontana)
Nick Drake - "Family Tree Podcast" (narrated by Nic Harcourt): mp3
Interpol - Our Love To Admire (Capitol)
July 17
The Magic Numbers - Those The Brokes (Astralwerks)
July 23
The Thrills - Teenager (Virgin - UK release)
JULY 24
John Vanderslice - Emerald City (Barsuk)
John Vanderslice - "White Dove": mp3
AUGUST TBA
Angels of Light - We Are Him (Young God)
Angels of Light - "Black River Song": mp3
AUGUST 7
Okkervil River - The Stage Names (Jagjaguwar<
/a>)
Okkervil River - "Our Life is Not a Movie or Maybe": mp3
Architecture in Helsinki - Places Like This (Polyvinyl)
Architecture in Helsinki - "Heart It Races": mp3
Mirah - Share This Place: Stories and Observations (K)
Magnolia Electric Co. - Sojourner box set (Secretly Canadian)
Marissa Nadler - Songs III: Bird on the Water (Kemado)
August 14
Nina Nastasia & Jim White - You Follow Me (FatCat)
Nina Nastasia & Jim White - "I Write Down Lists": mp3
Black Before Red - Belgrave to Kings Circle (I Eat Records)
Black Before Red - "Underneath Gold": mp3
Eisley - Combinations (Warner Bros.)
Fog - Ditherer (Lex)
Junior Senior - Hey Hey My My Yo Yo (Rykodisc)
Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds - Live at Radio City (RCA)
August 20
Richard Hawley - Lady's Bridge (Mute - UK release)
AUGUST 21
New Pornographers - Challengers (Matador) (read my post)
New Pornographers - "My Rights Vs. Yours": mp3
Earlimart - Mentor Tormentor (Majordomo)
Earlimart - "Everybody Knows Everybody": mp3
Travis Morrison - All Y'All (Barsuk)
Travis Morrison - "As We Proceed": mp3
Caribou - Andorra (Merge)
M.I.A. - Kala (Interscope)
Medoza Line - 30 Year Low (Glurp)
Rilo Kiley - Under the Blacklight (Warner Bros.)
Gram Parsons Archives, Vol. 1 - The Flying Burrito Brothers Live at the Avalon, 1969 (Amoeba Records)
Josh Ritter - The Historical Conquests of Josh Ritter (Sony BMG)
AUGUST 28
Art in Manila (Orenda Fink) - Set the Woods on Fire (Saddle Creek)
Art in Manila - "Our Addictions": mp3
Pash - The Best Gun (Exotic Fever)
Pash - "ABCD": mp3
Aesop Rock - None Shall Pass (Def Jux)
Aesop Rock - "Citronella": mp3
Liars - Liars (Mute)
Pipettes - We Are The Pipettes (Interscope)
New Buffalo - Somewhere, Anywhere. (Arts & Crafts)
SEPTEMBER TBA
Animal Collective - Strawberry Jam (Domino) (Read my post)
Thurston (Moore) - Trees Outside the Academy (Ecstatic Peace)
SEPTEMBER 4
Mancino - Manners Matter (self-released)
Mancino - "Hetchie Hutchie Footchie": mp3
Calvin Harris - I Created Disco (Almost Gold)
Calvin Harris - "Acceptable in the '80s": mp3
SEPTEMBER 11
Pinback - Autumn of the Seraphs (Touch and Go)
Figurines - When the Deer Wore Blue (The Control Group)
June Panic - Songs from Purgatory (Secretly Canadian)
Go! Team - Proof of Youth (Sub Pop)
Taken by Trees - Open Field (Beggars Group)
Kanye West - Graduation (Roc-A-Fella)
Arizona - Fameseeker and the Mono
Arizona - "Thimble": mp3
Hot Hot Heat - Happiness Ltd. (Warner Bros.)
Hot Hot Heat - "Give Up?": stream
Shout Out Louds - Our Ill Wills (Merge)
Shout Out Louds - "Tonight I Have To Leave It": mp3
SEPTEMBER 18
Broken Social Scene Presents: Kevin Drew – Spirit If… (Arts & Crafts)
Kevin Drew - "TBTF": mp3
Les Savy Fav - Let's Stay Friends (Frenchkiss)
Les Savy Fav - "The Equestrian": mp3
Little Wings - Soft Pow'r (RAD)
Little Wings - "Scuby": mp3
SEPTEMBER 24
PJ Harvey White Chalk (Island - UK release)
SEPTEMBER 25
The Weakerthans - Reunion Tour (Epitaph)
Stars - In Our Bedroom After The War (Arts & Crafts)
Stars - "The Night Starts Here": mp3
Iron & Wine - The Shepherd's Dog (Sub Pop)
Iron & Wine - "Boy With a Coin": mp3
Joni Mitchell - Shine (Hear Music)
Devendra Banhart - Smokey Rolls Down Thunder Canyon (XL)
Simian Mobile Disco - Attack Decay Sustain Release (Interscope)
Jose Gonzalez - In Our Nature (Mute)
Mum - Go Go Smear the Poison Ivy, Let Your Crooked Hands Be Holy (FatCat)
Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings - 100 Days, 100 Nights (Daptone)
Rogue Wave - Asleep at Heaven's Gate (Brushfire Records)
Nellie McKay - Obligatory Villagers (Hungry Mouse)
October 9
Beirut - The Flying Club Cup (Ba Da Bing!)
Enon - Grass Geysers...Carbon Clouds (Touch and Go)
The Fiery Furnaces – Widow City (Thrill Jockey Records)
Band of Horses - Cease to Begin (Sub Pop)
MV & EE - Gettin' Gone (Ecstatic Peace!)
Mariee Sioux - Faces in the Rocks (Grass Roots)
Morning Recordings - The Welcome Kinetic (Loose Thread)
Ravens & Chimes - Reichenbach Falls (Better Looking)
9th Wonder - Dream Merchant Vol. 2 (Six Hole/Hall of Justus)
Jens Lekman - Night Falls Over Kortedala (Secretly Canadian)
Sunset Rubdown - Random Spirit Lover (Jagjaguwar)
Modeselektor - Happy Birthday! (Bpitch Control)
Octopus Project - Hello, Avalanche (Peek-A-Boo Records)
Octopus Project - "I Saw the Bright Shinies": mp3
October 10
Radiohead - In Rainbows
October 16
Dan Wilson (Semisonic) - Free Life (American Recordings)
Exploding Hearts - Shattered (Green Noise)
Jimmy Eat World - Chase the Light (Interscope)
Sally Shapiro - Disco Romance (Paper Bag)
Maritime - Heresy and the Hotel Choir (Flameshovel)
OCTOBER 23
Saturday Looks Good To Me - Fill Up the Room (K Records)
Castanets - In the Vines (Asthmatic Kitty)
Jon Spencer Blues Explosion - Jukebox Explosion (In the Red)
Of Montreal - If He Is Protecting Our Nation (Polyvinyl)
Phosphorescent - Pride (Dead Oceans)
Subtle - Yell & Ice (Lex)
The Cinematic Orchestra - Breathe (Domino)
The Thrills - Teenager (Virgin)
Neil Young - Chrome Dreams II (Warner)
October 30
Nicole Atkins - Neptune Situation (Columbia)
Saves the Day - Under the Boards (Vagrant)
Vashti Bunyan - Some Things Just Stick In Your Mind: Singles and Demos 1964-1967 (DiChristina)
November TBA
The Cansecos - JUICES! (Upper Class)
November 6
Citay - Little Kingdom (Dead Oceans)
Grizzly Bear - Friend EP (Warp)
Sigur Ros - Hvarf/Heim (XL)
November 20
Six Organs of Admittance - Shelter From the Ash (Drag City)
White Magic - Dark Stars (Drag City)
December 4
Ghostface Killah - Big Dough Rehab (Def Jam)
Wu-Tang Clan - The 8 Diagrams
December 11
Rivers Cuomo - Alone - The Home Recordings of Rivers Cuomo (Geffen)
Nas - Nigger (Def Jam)
2008!
January 22
Cat Power - Jukebox (Matador)
February 5
Shelby Lynne - Just A Little Lovin' (Lost Highway)
Nada Surf - Lucky (Barsuk)
***
Check back soon for more dates and MP3s, and click below to read about more 2007 releases.