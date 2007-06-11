2007 Album Release Calendar

Every day, blogs and news outlets report on release dates and post promo MP3s, but it's hard to nail down a complete listing. Unless you're like me and you keep track of this stuff like it's your job (it is).

So, in the spirit of saving everybody some effort and making this a handy resource, this page is a permanent, frequently updated listing of upcoming releases and, when available, MP3s from those releases. I'm not going to list every album on here -- just the ones that I'm personally excited about hearing. I'll add links to posts I make about the records throughout the year and add new releases as soon as I hear about them, so keep checking back!

JUNE 19

Arthur and Yu - In Camera (Hardly Art)

Arthur and Yu - "Come To View (Song for Neil Young)": mp3

Rocky Votolato - The Brag & Cuss (Barsuk)

Rocky Votolato - "Postcards from Kentucky": mp3

Minus Story - My Ion Truss (Jagjaguwar) (stream the album) (read my post)

Minus Story - "Stitch Me Up": mp3

Savath & Savalas - Golden Pollen (Anti-)

Savath & Savalas - "Era Tu": mp3

Savath & Savalas - "Ya Verdad": mp3

Art Brut - It's a Bit Complicated (Downtown)

White Stripes - Icky Thump (Warner Bros.)

The Polyphonic Spree - The Fragile Army (Good Records)

June 26

Ryan Adams - Easy Tiger (Lost Highway) (read my post)

Ryan Adams - "Two": mp3

Ryan Adams - "Everybody Knows": mp3

Kelly Clarkson - My December

[See the full list after the jump]