Bonnaroo Round-Up



Photo by muzikspy

I couldn't make it out to the Tennessee festival this year myself, but what with digital cameras and an Internet full of photogs, it's like I was there. There are some great photos from Entertainment Weekly's Whitney Pastorek on Flickr, and of course Matt You Ain't No Picasso's amazing shots on Pitchfork here and here. Dude really outdid himself this week.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for a review, Jeff Weiss (of Passion of the Weiss fame) wrote the whole thing up pretty extensively over on Buzz Bands.

Did any of you guys go? Who was the best band? I'm bummed about missing what must have been another epic Flaming Lips set.

Flaming Lips - "Fight Test": mp3

Previously: Beck and the Flaming Lips, Live on KCRW

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