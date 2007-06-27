Cuban Linx #17



Photo by David Greenwald

Passion of the Weiss eulogizes Sea Level Records, Los Angeles' last independent record store (Amoeba excepted). Division Day (pictured), one of my favorite L.A. groups, played at the store's farewell concert.

LA Weekly food critic Jonathan Gold drops his 99 Essential Restaurants. I wonder if dude really ate at all of them.

You Ain't No Picasso is turning 21 (congrats, dude!) and posted a mix of songs "no one should grow up without."

Stereogum interviewed Sir Paul McCartney! Who's next, Keith and Mick? This seems like a seminal moment in music blogging to me; then again, Macca records for Starbucks now, so he may be a bit easier to get ahold of than he used to be.

Division Day - "Bad Black Moon": mp3

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Cuban Linx: Because I can't post everything myself. Click before for more.