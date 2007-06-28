Cuban Linx #18

A few morning quickies:

I missed the National in Los Angeles this week (being on another coast and all), but photographer Akmal Naim didn't. His shots are fantastic. Passion of the Weiss made the show as well and has a good write-up and analysis of the band's newfound frat-fan contingent. Sigh -- remember when they were still playing the Troubadour? Ah, memories.

If you're not sick of Ryan Adams yet (I know I'm not!), Chromewaves is having a contest to give away a signed lithograph.

And finally: It's probably about time to reveal what I'm doing in New York. Here's a hint -- peep the byline.

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Cuban Linx: Because I can't post everything myself.